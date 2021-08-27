Democrat After the Kabul attacks, Susan Wild says the Afghanistan pullout was “egregiously mishandled.”

Representative Susan Wild, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, slammed President Joe Biden’s departure from Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Kabul assaults on Thursday.

“I’m heartbroken by the deaths of American service men and Afghan civilians in today’s horrible attack, and my thoughts are with their families. Our country shares their sorrow, and we will never forget the sacrifices made by their loved ones,” Wild wrote on Twitter.

“While it is clear to me that we could not continue to put American servicemembers in harm’s way for an unwinnable war,” she continued, “I also believe the evacuation process was egregiously mishandled.”

“In order to move forward, we need answers and responsibility about the cascading errors that brought us to this point,” Wild said.

“Our warriors deserve the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” she continued.

The Kabul airport was bombed on Thursday, killing 13 American servicemen and scores of Afghan civilians.

The attacks were claimed by the Islamic State militant group (ISIS). Biden claimed the US would “act with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose, in the moment we pick” in a speech on Thursday.

“Here’s the deal: these ISIS terrorists aren’t going to win. The Americans will be rescued by us. Our mission will continue as we get our Afghan allies out,” Biden added.

After the country was quickly taken over by the Taliban earlier this month, Biden and his administration faced harsh criticism for their pullout of Afghanistan.

Following the Kabul assaults, there was more criticism. Republicans chastised Biden on Thursday for abandoning the former US airstrip in Bagram, approximately 25 miles from Kabul’s airport. Until July, the Bagram Air Facility was the largest American military base in Afghanistan. Biden claimed on Thursday that the military had decided that focusing on Kabul rather than Bagram Air Base was “far wiser.”

Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, questioned the Taliban’s security at the airport in response to the bombings on Thursday.

“I understand that American soldiers were among the victims, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families of this horrible act. While we wait for additional information, here’s one. This is a condensed version of the information.