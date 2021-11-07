Democracy in the Middle Gottheimer anticipates that the CBO score and the White House analysis of the Social Spending Bill will’match up.’

Representative Josh Gottheimer, a moderate Democrat from New Jersey, said on Sunday that he expects the House to “move forward” with the Build Back Better Act when the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) completes its review.

His remarks come after Democratic groups achieved an accord, allowing the House to adopt a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Friday, a key component of Vice President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

The second main component of his program, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, a massive social spending package, is still in the House of Representatives. Progressive Democrats had previously refused to move forward with the infrastructure bill unless the other expenditure bill was also advanced.

Democrats reached an agreement on Friday after a group of moderates, including Gottheimer, stated they would vote for the Build Back Better Act in its current form if the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) delivers fiscal information regarding the bill “no later than the week of November 15th.”

The bill’s moderate Democrats said they would vote for it as soon as they received information from the CBO that was “compatible with the toplines for revenues and estimates” offered by the White House.

The following statement was released today by Representatives Ed Case (HI-1), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), Stephanie Murphy (FL-7), Kathleen Rice (NY-4) and Kurt Schrader (OR-5): Dana Bash, the host of CNN's State of the Union Sunday, questioned Gottheimer on the moderates' commitment during an interview.

When asked whether he'll support for the Build Back Better Act if the CBO says it's not fully funded, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) won't give a clear yes or no answer. "What your statement indicated is that you're going to keep working if it's 'inconsistent' with the White House analysis, which means it's not paid for un terms of the deficit," Bash added.

“Does that mean you’d vote ‘no’ if the CBO recommends it?”

According to Gottheimer, parliamentarians have already received a "slew of data" on the bill from the US Treasury Department and the White House.