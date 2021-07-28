Demarai Gray’s shock, Andros Townsend’s promise, and Asmir Begovic’s readiness for a key Everton role

Demarai Gray was added to the roster as a winger.

In the club release that preceded his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen last week, he is described as a wide-man.

Gray characterizes himself as a “quick, nimble winger.”

“I want to play everywhere around the front three and feel like I can be dangerous in any areas,” the 25-year-old added.

Not just out in the open. Also in the middle. In all aspects, as he claims.

Rafa Benitez made his £1.7 million signing at halftime of his Florida Cup clash with Millonarios in Orlando last night, but neither on the right wing or the left, but as the No10 in a 4-2-3-1 configuration.

Gray appeared to be at ease in the environment. And, to use his term, perilous.

When he came in with Anthony Gordon and Nathan Broadhead to replace James Rodriguez at halftime, the former Leicester City midfielder immediately added a spark to Everton’s forward play.

He’d frequently drop deep, take the ball, pivot, and look to play quickly and consistently forward. Gray seemed at ease in that capacity, and while the rest of the season will put him to the test, he has at least demonstrated that he may be a viable option in that creative hub.

He also demonstrated that he can be counted on to take a penalty.

“I can cross a ball with my left or right foot, and I can get balls into the box.”

Andros Townsend is correct based on his first debut for the club.

He does, however, know how to connect with a shot.

Townsend only played 45 minutes in Orlando, but he was the most dangerous Everton player on display in the first half.

He’d then come dangerously close to scoring after firing in two good crosses – one with each foot, as advertised.

A left-footed cross from James Rodriguez found the 30-year-old on the opposite flank. He controlled the ball with one touch, then shifted it to his left foot with another, before delivering a powerful strike that rocked the crossbar.

Although the free transfer is still in its early stages, his game appears to be straightforward but successful. He ran up and down the right side of the road whenever he could. “The summary has come to an end.”