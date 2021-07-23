Demarai Gray’s first words after receiving his Everton shirt number

Demarai Gray has arrived in Orlando to join the Everton squad after completing his £1.7 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

And the 25-year-old has been given the No. 11 shirt after signing a three-year deal that includes a one-year extension option.

Gray, who joined Leverkusen in January, describes himself as a “quick, tricky winger” who believes he is at the stage of his career where he can reach his full potential.

“I want to push on, be a key member in the squad, and help the club score and assist goals,” he stated.

“I feel like I’ve arrived at a point in my career where I can bring everything together and meet the goals I’ve set for myself.

“On a personal level, all I want to do is help this team flourish, win games, and be towards the top of the standings, while also enjoying my football.

“I’m a quick, deceptive winger who enjoys chasing down the ball. I enjoy playing anywhere along the front three, and I believe I am capable of being dangerous in any situation. And I believe that with the ability I know I have and the faith I have in myself, I can assist this team.”