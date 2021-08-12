Demarai Gray makes Everton commitment ahead of Southampton opener: ‘I wouldn’t have it any other way.’

Demarai Gray has promised to commit the greatest years of his career to Everton and praised Rafa Benitez’s man management abilities.

Gray joined the Blues on a three-year agreement from Bayer Leverkusen last month, and he quickly became acquainted with his new teammates in the United States.

Gray went on to make a crucial impact in his first game for the Blues, as his new team won the Florida Cup on penalties after defeating Millonarios.

Gray drew his team level from the penalty spot after Andres Llinas had opened the score in the first half. Gray had replaced James Rodriguez at halftime in Orlando.

The former Leicester City midfielder has continued to impress in pre-season and will no doubt be in contention for a starting spot against Southampton on Saturday.

Gray has revealed that he has yet to participate in a session at Goodison Park where he has not been given guidance on areas to improve on by his new boss.

He told evertonfc.com, “I don’t think there’s been a training session yet where Rafa hasn’t told me anything I can better.” “But there’s no way I’d have it any other way.

“I don’t want to be told what I’m good at; everyone knows. I’d like to be informed what I can do.

“I’m glad I have a manager like that, someone who is trustworthy. I’m confident that with him, I’ll be able to progress.

“It’s all about consistency, scoring goals, and being effective at the top of the pitch for me.

“I am a striker, and that is what I am paid to do: put the ball in the net and assist in the creation of goals and points for the club.

“I honestly believe I will improve at Everton, and the following several years will be some of my most productive.”

Gray also indicated that Everton’s players will continue to kneel before games, but believes that more has to be done to safeguard black athletes who represent their country.

