Demarai Gray is expected to set the standard in the Premier League game between Everton and West Ham.

When Everton welcomes West Ham United to Goodison Park, they will be seeking to extend their winning streak at home to four games.

With Grosvenor Sport, Rafa Benitez’s team is 33/20, the Irons are 9/5, and a draw is 9/4.

After finishing last season with one of the poorest home records in the league – 15th to be exact – the Toffees have changed themselves at home.

But, despite some skepticism from certain Blues fans over Benitez’s appointment, things are looking up for the Blues.

Everton showed amazing character to battle it out with Manchester United before the international break and come away with a point – and an iconic celebration from Andros Townsend, too – despite only winning two of their last five games in all competitions.

They now face a West Ham side that is enjoying their time in the Europa League but has only managed one win in their last five games.

David Moyes’ team will be hoping to change that, especially since they are only three points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Tips

Demarai Gray will lend a hand – 11/218+ | Play responsibly | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change

Stats for the team

This season, all but three of Everton’s encounters have ended with both teams scoring, while 60% of West Ham’s matches have ended the same way, giving this match a 4/6 chance.

West Ham averages 10.67 total corners per game, whereas Everton averages 10.63 – the odds of getting more than 10.5 total corners are 50/50.

Player to keep an eye on

After moves to Leicester City and Bayer Leverkusen did not go as planned, Demarai Gray has rejuvenated his career – not that he will complain!

With three goals and an assist in his first seven league outings for the Merseyside club, the winger has slotted into Rafa Benitez’s system like a glove.

H2H

This will be the 146th encounter between the two sides, with Everton holding a better overall record of 73 victories, 32 draws, and 40 losses.

The Toffees won the last meeting 1-0, although neither team has won consecutive games in this match. “The summary has come to an end.”