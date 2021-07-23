Demarai Gray has joined Everton from Bayer Leverkusen.

Demarai Gray has signed a three-year contract with Everton from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 25-year-old has signed a deal at Goodison Park until June 2024, with a one-year extension option, and is Rafa Benitez’s third signing as manager in as many months.

The winger progressed through the Birmingham City youth system before breaking into the senior side in the 2013/14 season and established himself firmly in the following two seasons.

Gray’s first chance to shine in the Premier League came in January 2016, when he joined Leicester City.

Over the course of his five seasons at the King Power Stadium, the former England youth international made 169 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, scoring 13 goals.

The winger signed an 18-month contract with Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021, scoring once in 10 Bundesliga games after making the transfer.

Gray joins Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic, who also announced their free transfers to the Blues on Tuesday.

Everton are now in the United States for the Florida Cup, as part of their pre-season preparations for the 2021/22 season.