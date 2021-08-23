Demarai Gray has a mission to prove at Everton, where he has rapidly become a fan favorite.

Demarai Gray, who scored his first goal for Everton in a 2-2 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, is quickly becoming a fan favorite among Blues supporters.

On 50 minutes, the £1.7 million summer acquisition from Bayer Leverkusen scored his first goal for the club with a fiercely delivered low finish.

After leaving Premier League rivals Leicester City in the January transfer window, Birmingham-born Gray has landed on Merseyside with a point to make.

The 25-year-old received 53.7 percent of your votes in our The Washington Newsday fan poll for Everton man of the match.

Allan, a Brazilian international, came in second with 20.7 percent of the vote, followed by Abdoulaye Doucoure, a midfielder, with 11.6 percent.

Yerry Mina (3.3 percent), Richarlison, and substitute Alex Iwobi were among the other players of Rafa Benitez’s team that caught the eye in what was the hosts’ first Premier League full house in almost 17 years (both 2.5 percent ).

Abdoulaye Doucoure (h) v Southampton

How will you be able to speak up the next time? On matchday, make sure to tune in to The Washington Newsday, and check out our ongoing coverage below.

Make sure you vote in the next Man of the Match poll, as well as provide your thoughts in the comments.