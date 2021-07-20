Demarai Gray had an Everton physical, with the goal of going on a pre-season tour.

Demarai Gray had his Everton physical today ahead of a £1.5 million transfer.

The 25-year-old is set to join the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen, becoming boss Rafa Benitez’s second winger this summer, following the arrival of Andros Townsend.

Everton are looking for a third wide man and have Burnley’s Dwight McNeil on their want list, but Aston Villa are also interested in the 21-year-old.

Gray, on the other hand, is on his way to become the club’s second winger after Townsend’s free move was announced earlier this evening.

The former Leicester City midfielder has been having his medical abroad in the hopes of joining Benitez’s squad in Orlando later this week for the club’s Florida Cup friendlies.

Everton is also expected to complete the signing of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Bournemouth.