Demarai Gray discusses Rafa Benitez, Anthony Gordon’s “gift,” his new Everton teammates, and his appearance on Love Island.

When Everton and Bayer Leverkusen were discussing his transfer, Demarai Gray was skiing in the Austrian Alps.

When an agreement was reached, the 25-year-old travelled from a training camp near Salzburg to one in Florida, where the Blues were awaiting the completion of his £1.7 million transfer.

Gray, the club’s third summer signing, was welcomed by former England junior team teammates Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, and Jonjoe Kenny, while the newcomer swiftly bonded with Alex Iwobi, with whom he shares a mutual friend.

“It feels like I’ve been here a long time.” He stated, “I already know it’s a fantastic place to be.”

“As a group, they’re really cohesive.

“Alex, Mase, Ben, Moise, Michael…,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

This is the standard supper table. But when it comes to training, I’ve been talking to everyone. Some teams have little groupings, but I haven’t noticed that here, which is good.”

When the players have spare time in the evenings, there appears to be a common ground when it comes to what to watch.

Gray is quick to point out the majority of the players.

“I’m watching a few Netflix shows. Gray added, “I’m watching a show called Start-Up about cryptocurrency.”

“It’s Love Island at night, isn’t it?! Actually, it’s pretty standard.

“It’s being watched by the majority of the boys. Some of the males are saying they don’t want it, but some of them are really into it!”

It provides some home comforts to Gray and his new teammates thousands of miles away, in the “boiling” heat of Orlando, as Gray described it in a Zoom chat with The Washington Newsday.

When he decided to leave Leicester City for Germany in January, the new signing missed them.

Gray, who was born and raised in Birmingham, admits that leaving home was difficult, but he does not regret his six-month stint in the Bundesliga, which ultimately brought him to Everton.

Gray tells The Washington Newsday, “It was a very pleasant experience, extremely different for me.”

“I started at Birmingham City, then Leicester, and now I’m at Leverkusen.

“However, I’ve spent my entire life in Birmingham. So you’ve spent the last 23, 24 years of your life in Birmingham.” The summary comes to a close. ”