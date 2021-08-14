Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have made their decisions for Everton’s match against Southampton.

Our team decision for the season’s first game has been made more difficult by Rafa Benitez’s refusal to divulge the identities of all five players who are isolating.

Everton boss Marco Silva thinks Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are fit to play despite the absence of James Rodriguez.

Moise Kean, Andre Gomes, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are also being forced to isolate, according to Benitez, but he did not elaborate.

With that in mind, Everton’s offense should have Richarlison, Demarai Gray, and Andros Townsend supporting Calvert-Lewin, with Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield.

The difficulty in anticipating Everton’s lineup for today’s match against Southampton is that we don’t know who the other four players are in isolation.

James Rodriguez’s name has previously been verified by Rafa Benitez, while the identities of the other four remain unclear.

With Jordan Pickford in goal and Seamus Coleman, Ben Godrey, Michael Keane, and Lucas Digne in the back four, the back five pretty much picks itself.

Given how important they were last season, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure are lock-ins, while new acquisition Demarai Gray should get the nod in front of them.

Richarlison should play on the left, Andros Townsend on the right, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top while out wide.

It’s the first day of the new season, and we’ll get our first glimpse of Benitez’s Everton here.

Some players will be absent owing to self-isolation, with James Rodriguez saying that he is one of five players who will be unavailable due to this.

This team may or may not comprise players who are genuinely available to face Southampton because we don’t know who the others are.

Richarlison, who only recently returned to Merseyside after representing Brazil at the Olympics, might be in contention.

Given how much football he’s played without rest in the last 12 months, throwing him into a Premier League game right away might not be the best idea.

New contracts have been signed. Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, as well as Jean-Philippe, would be in my team. “The summary has come to an end.”