Demands that the UK government do more to assist Afghan refugees escaping the country.

Charities have urged the United Kingdom to do more to assist Afghan refugees fleeing to safety.

In the midst of the country’s “escalating disaster,” Amnesty International UK suggested the British government should broaden what it called a “grossly flawed and absolutely inadequate” relocation scheme.

It comes as the UK’s UN representative warned the Taliban that if it continues to abuse human rights, it will lose legitimacy in the eyes of the world.

“The UK Government must urgently extend and restructure its fundamentally broken and completely inadequate relocation scheme to ensure many more people can travel to a place of safety before it is too late,” said Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International UK.

“Thousands of Afghans, from professors and journalists to activists and women human rights defenders, are at risk of being abandoned to an uncertain future due to Taliban reprisals.

“With the instability in Kabul, it’s just a matter of hours, not days, before the UK can potentially rescue lives.

In light of the Taliban takeover, the Jesuit Refugee Service UK (JRS UK) stated immediate humanitarian protection was needed for Afghans currently in the UK seeking asylum, and encouraged UK officials to provide safe legal routes and commit to refugee resettlement.

“The chaotic scenes remind us that in an emergency, refugees have little control over how they travel to safety or where they go, and that the route to flee is laden with danger,” said director Sarah Teather.

“As of yet, we have made no obligations in terms of resettlement. We must do so, as well as explore additional options for persons seeking asylum and reuniting with family members in the UK.

“We must also act now to protect asylum seekers who are already in the UK, as well as those who will arrive in the coming weeks and months.”

As a result of the current events, protesters have renewed their calls for the government to abandon a planned overhaul of the asylum system, which is currently being debated in Parliament.

The anti-refugee Bill, as it’s been dubbed by critics, aims to make it illegal to enter the UK without authorization, with harsher penalties for anybody caught doing so. “The summary has come to an end.”