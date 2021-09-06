Demand that the council’s £500,000 golf resort bribe be investigated.

A councillor has called for an investigation into a canceled development agreement that cost his municipality hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Wirral Council’s Audit and Risk Management Committee should investigate the council’s management of the Hoylake Golf Resort project, according to Cllr Tom Anderson, the Conservative group’s leader.

Nicklaus Joint Venture Group (NJVG) was named the scheme’s preferred development partner in 2015, and a framework development agreement was ratified at a Cabinet meeting in 2016.

As part of the agreement, NVJG was allowed to approach the Council for funding, and in 2019, an application for a £26 million loan was submitted, however it was later denied.

The plans were met with widespread opposition, and the £26 million loan was cancelled in June 2019, shortly after Labour lost control of Wirral Council and group leader Phil Davies stepped down.

The following month, it was disclosed that Wirral Council had entered into a development agreement with the developer that included an exclusivity clause, potentially exposing the council to legal action.

NJVG filed a case with Wirral Council after councillors declined to approve the £26 million in funding, alleging violations of the development agreement and seeking £20 million in damages.

A resolution to grant power to the council’s legal director to agree a £495,000 settlement was approved by 22 votes to 21 at an emergency meeting of Wirral Council held behind closed doors on August 11.

The motion was supported by Labour councillors and an independent councillor from Birkenhead and Tranmere, while the motion was opposed by Liberal Democrat, Green, and Conservative councillors.

Opposition leaders slammed Labour’s decision, saying it was the “only way to prevent throwing good money after bad.”

Cllr Anderson presented his request for an investigation at tonight’s full council meeting.

All parties at the meeting voted in favor of Cllr Anderson’s call, which included an amendment from Wirral’s Labour group.

“Council asks confirmation of the full scope of the agreement with Nicklaus Joint Venture Group to create a ‘Hoylake Golf Resort,’ including risks and related expenses to date,” according to the motion.

“As a result, the Council requests.”Summary concludes.”