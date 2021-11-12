Demand for flights to Belarus has increased the price by $1,400, according to a Syrian travel agent.

The demand for flights into Belarus has increased dramatically in Syria as a result of the Poland-Belarus border dispute.

The Associated Press published a series of interviews that exposed the predicament of migrants stuck in the center of the border dispute between Poland and Belarus. One Syrian travel agency, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that flight packages from Damascus to Minsk, Belarus, were initially $2,600. A flight and five nights of lodging would be included in this package. However, because to great demand, the agent stated that the price for this package had increased to $4,000 per person, a $1,400 increase.

However, it is said that the number of flights to Minsk is dwindling. Turkey has outlawed the selling and use of aircraft tickets to and from Belarus by migrants from Iraq, Yemen, and Syria. Belavia, a Belarusian airline, responded by announcing that it would no longer sell tickets to migrants from those nations. According to the Associated Press, the EU is now considering imposing fines on airlines that have allegedly contributed to the problem.

Deportation planes have been booked for many Iraqis detained by Polish authorities. Iraqi Airways is said to have flown 1,000 jailed Iraqis back to Iraq from Belarus. According to the Associated Press, the airline’s spokesman Hussein Jalil, more flights are now booked.

Some Iraqis, however, are still intending to leave the country, even if it would cost them $4,000 per person. According to the Associated Press, one unidentified resident recently paid for a Belarus travel package and applied for visas for himself and two children.

“Some people make it the first time, some the second time, and still others the third time, but they all make it,” the unidentified man explained. “I have to provide for my children’s future.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Sarkawt Ismat was stuck between Polish and Belarusian troops on opposing sides of the European Union’s eastern border, cold, hungry, and afraid.

Thousands of Middle Easterners have attempted to enter the EU through a backdoor established by non-EU member Belarus in recent months, including the 19-year-old Iraqi taxi driver.

Ismat sold his house in Dohuk, Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan province, and moved out two weeks ago. This is a condensed version of the information.