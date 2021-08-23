Dem strategy of leaving the Newsom recall candidate line blank has been dubbed “self-destructive” by Nate Silver.

As sitting Governor Gavin Newsom confronts the risk of being voted out of office, FiveThirtyEight creator and editor-in-chief Nate Silver stated Monday that the method California Democrats are adopting ahead of next month’s gubernatorial recall election is “self-destructive.”

The California Democratic Party is urging Californians to vote against removing Newsom from office, but not to vote for one of the 46 replacement candidates on the recall ballot. In recent weeks, Newsom’s campaign has made similar proposals.

Silver responded on Monday to a tweet from a political reporter who claimed the plan was “self-interested.”

Silver tweeted, “It’s more self-destructive than self-interested.” “There’s a good probability Newsom will be recalled. Democrats could maintain the seat if they encouraged supporters to unite behind an alternative Democrat, but instead they’re asking them not to vote on the replacement!”

August 23, 2021 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538)

According to recent polls, California voters are split on whether Newsom should be re-elected for the remainder of his term or removed and replaced by someone fresh. According to a polling average compiled by FiveThirtyEight and updated on August 18, voters who want Newsom to stay in office are 1.2 percent ahead of those who want him out.

The majority of the recall candidates who have received the most votes in recent polls are Republicans. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, state lawmaker Kevin Kiley, and television personality Caitlyn Jenner are thought to be the Republican frontrunners, with former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, state lawmaker Kevin Kiley, and television personality Caitlyn Jenner trailing him by several points.

Despite the fact that Newsom is backed by the state Democratic Party, there are a few self-identified Democrats on the recall ballot. In recent polls, Kevin Paffrath, better known on YouTube as “Meet Kevin” and listed on the ballot as a financial educator and analyst, also gained traction with voters.

