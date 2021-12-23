Delta Airlines is being chastised by the Flight Attendant Union for requesting a shorter COVID quarantine.

Delta Air Lines was chastised by the head of the main union representing US flight attendants on Wednesday for requesting a shorter quarantine time for “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases.

The president of the Association of Flight Attendants, Sara Nelson, has attacked Delta CEO Ed Bastian’s proposal to reduce the statutory isolation duration for breakthrough cases from ten to five days. If effective, these methods, according to Nelson, will “put flight attendants in a position to be forced to return before they feel better.” Nelson told CNBC, “I believe that is the wrong action and the wrong message to send to the country at this moment.” “We disagree with Delta’s request and believe it is the incorrect course of action.” 50,000 flight attendants are represented by the union, which includes employees of Delta, JetBlue, and United Airlines, among others.

Bastian wrote to Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday, urging her to reduce the necessary quarantine period by half. The next day, he was followed by JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes, who made an identical request.

Bastian expressed concern in his letter that the 10-day isolation period for fully vaccinated workers would “exacerbate shortages and cause major disruptions” to the company’s personnel. As additional information regarding Omicron becomes available, this position has been contested, but the CDC has not stated whether or not its position will alter.