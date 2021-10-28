Delta Air Lines will put facial scanning technology to the test at the United States’ busiest airport.

Delta Air Lines will soon implement new facial scanning technology at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which could significantly reduce the amount of time travelers spend in line.

The announcement comes as Hartsfield-Jackson, America’s biggest airport by passenger traffic, prepares for a potentially record-breaking holiday travel season. Until COVID-19 brought things to a screeching halt, the airport was the busiest in the world.

Delta has scheduled an early November start date for the initiative and aims to have the facial scanners in place until at least June 2022.

The technology, which is the result of a collaboration between Delta and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will also work to make airports cleaner and more sanitary in the COVID era.

Delta’s domestic terminal will be equipped with biometric scanners. In 2018, the technology was first utilized in the airline’s international terminal.

During a press briefing, Greg Forbes, Delta’s managing director of Airport Experience, stated that the technology will allow customers to easily navigate the whole airport, including check-in, bag-check, security, and the gate.

Forbes continued, “Our aim here is 30 seconds [at bag check].” “We’ll get there not only because of the technology, but also because there’s no choreography—you don’t have to open the app or look for your driver’s license.” According to Forbes, the average bag check time is currently approximately two minutes and 30 seconds.

The TSA can validate a traveler’s identification in about six seconds, according to Delta executive Ranjan Goswami, who spoke to Augusta television station WRDW. He explained, “[The idea is to] perhaps minimize tension and boost the pace at which people go to the airport.”

Members of Delta’s frequent flier program, SkyMiles, who also qualify for TSA PreCheck will be able to use the facial scanning at first. Passengers must have a passport even if they are flying domestically.

Under these circumstances, Delta estimates that about 25% of its passengers would qualify.

The scanner compares a person’s facial scan to passport images held on a government database, allowing it to rapidly find a match.

Some people have criticized facial scanners. This is a condensed version of the information.