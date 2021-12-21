Deliveroo riders take to the streets in protest over a stolen motorcycle.

After one of their motorbikes was apparently stolen, Deliveroo riders staged a protest across Merseyside today.

A Deliveroo rider’s motorcycle was reportedly taken from outside a McDonald’s shop on Stanley Road in Bootle on Saturday, December 18.

The motorbike’s owner, Silvio Carlos Visentini, 47, said he’ll have to save up money to buy a new one before returning to work.

Approximately 50 Deliveroo riders participated in protests across the city today.

They gathered outside of Anfield stadium, Stanley Road in Bootle, and the new police headquarters in north Liverpool, among other places.

They also gathered outside six McDonald’s locations throughout the city.

“What happened to Silvio on Saturday is simply the latest in a line of events where we have been targeted by criminals,” said Suellen Lacerda, who took part in today’s demonstration.

Mr Visentini’s motorcycle was stolen on Saturday evening, according to disturbing CCTV footage released yesterday.

As he walks down the street with another man on a motorcycle, one of the men can be heard saying 2every single one of youse, let’s go now.”

As he confronts the gang of Deliveroo riders, he can be heard saying “do you think I’m f******g about?”

A Honda CBF 125 motorcycle with the license plate CX63 XDO was reported stolen from the site.

One of the Deliveroo riders looked to be chasing after the men as they drove down Stanley Road, according to the cell phone footage.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.