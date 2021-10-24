Delicious breakfasts and sweets are served at this lovely floral café.

After a year of operation, a café with an Instagram-worthy décor is growing in popularity, so we decided to put it to the test.

Amor Cafe in Bebington is a modest family-run establishment with a varied menu of delectable food and beverages.

Customers complimented the café when it shared photos on Facebook to commemorate its one-year anniversary earlier this month, calling it “beautiful cuisine and lovely pleasant personnel” and “service with a grin.”

The café’s attractive facade is enough to entice passers-by in, and once inside, the flower theme continues, giving a modern relaxed setting for catching up with family and friends.

So that ‘nobody is alone,’ a Liverpool café will open on Christmas Day.

Amor Cafe caters to all dietary needs and offers a wide range of food, including all-day breakfasts, midday snacks, and hot meals. There’s also a variety of milkshakes, smoothies, fresh cakes, and a £25. Afternoon Tea for Two

The staff was quite friendly and allowed us to pick our own table and explore the menu before taking our order.

We ordered Eggs Benedict (£6.95) and Eggs Florentine (£6.50), and the Kinder Bueno milkshake (£4.95) sounded too good to pass up.

The poached eggs were among the nicest I’ve ever eaten, as they were cooked to perfection and sliced open to expose a flowing yolk. We would have loved a little more hollandaise sauce, but it was still delicious.

The milkshake, on the other hand, was to die for. It tasted exactly like Kinder Bueno and had chunks of the delicious chocolate bar, as well as whipped cream and chocolate sauce on top.

The café’s owners asked if we’d like to taste a slice of their brand-new fruit cake (£3.80) while we were there since they wanted comments. This is a terrific sign that the café prioritizes its clients by only selling items that they appreciate.

The cake was made with cherries, oranges, and nuts, with candied orange slices on top. It was moist and delicious, and it was the ideal Christmassy winter treat.

Amor Cafe does not take reservations, and due to the tiny size of the establishment, you may have to wait for a table. When we’re together. “The summary has come to an end.”