‘Delicious’ £8 gin Shoppers at Home Bargains are looking for stores to buy from.

After sharing one of its newest products online, Home Bargains buyers were left feverishly exploring stores.

The famed Merseyside bargain store frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its new Elf Elderflower, Lime, and Fig Gin Liqueur to its Facebook page earlier this week, and it’s been a big hit with customers.

John Lewis is releasing its Christmas commercial for 2021 earlier than ever before.

”EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME BARGAINS,” Home Bargains wrote beside a photo of the gin. Looking for something different to drink this holiday season?“ We’ve got just what you’re looking for. Elf Drinks in Manchester Home Bargains has an elf-exclusive Elderflower, Lime, and Fig Gin Liqueur for £7.99. “What would your drink taste like if you could prepare it yourself?” Please Drink Cautiously*” Hundreds of likes and more than 1.6k comments were left on the Facebook page by delighted buyers.

Many shoppers stated in the comments below the post that they were intending to pick up a bottle on their next visit or that they were praising the product after having tried it.

“Perfect drink for Christmas movies!!! Xxx,” one buyer wrote beneath the sign.

“Yes, I like the sound of this!” wrote a third. “Another for the collection,” said a third.

“Look at this!” exclaimed a fourth shopper to a pal. That’s right up my alley x”.

“oooooo I’ll have to get some up at some point,” wrote a fifth, while a sixth added, “Definitely going to try this, sounds delicious!”

“This looks delicious,” commented another.

Elf Elderflower, Lime, and Fig Gin Liqueur, £7.99, is now available at Home Bargains.