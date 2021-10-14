Delays on Lime Street, body camera footage, and allegations of pork scratching

This lunchtime, here are the latest headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Following the bankruptcy of the business responsible for the reconstruction of Lime Street, Liverpool City Council has formally cancelled its contract.

It had been thought that a purchase of NMCN Ltd would allow work on the project to resume swiftly, but the contract’s termination will now cause several months of delays.

The project entails a substantial renovation of the historic route, which will see traffic reduced to a single lane in each direction and additional open space created outside St George’s Hall.

“Liverpool City Council has legally terminated the contract for the Lime Street development scheme, owing to the contractor, NMCN, going into administration,” a representative for the council stated.

The body-worn cameras of the officers involved in the shooting of a lady in Toxteth were not activated.

The cops attempted to capture the event, which left Sonia Price battling for her life, but the devices did not launch in time, according to a watchdog probe.

Merseyside Police stated it will adjust its body-worn camera methods as a result of the Independent Office for Police Conduct finding no wrongdoing on their part in the shooting.

Two men allege they got sick after eating pork scratchings that were later recalled.

Mr Porky’s pork scratchings made Daniel Roberts from Wirral unwell, he alleges.

“I’ve never felt so ill before, and it lasted so long that I had to contact the NHS,” he said. When I learned that it could be salmonella, I became really concerned.

“More than a month later, I’m still feeling a touch weird.” I truly hope it’s looked into because I wouldn’t want to go through what I did to my worst enemy.”