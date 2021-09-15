Delamere Forest has an exquisite Christmas light trail.

A new Christmas light trail has been launched at Delamere Forest in Cheshire in the run-up to the most wonderful time of year.

It’s certain to make all your winter wonderland dreams come true, with larger-than-life light fixtures and a dazzling fire garden choreographed to a Christmas music.

The event, which runs from Friday, November 26, 2021, to Friday, December 31, 2021, is likely to sell out, therefore residents are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Wrap up warm and grab a yummy sweet treat* or hot chocolate* from one of the on-site merchants as you spend the evening exploring sparkling light tunnels, wandering beneath huge baubles, and strolling beneath Christmas-lit trees.

*Additional fees may apply.

Spend quality time with your loved ones while strolling around the specially selected illuminations.

Take a break at the trail’s mesmerizing flickering flames, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for Father Christmas.

Christmas in Delamere Forest is a unique way to commemorate the holiday season while enjoying an unforgettable outdoor experience. The trail is designed to appeal to people of all ages.

Sony Music is presenting the event in collaboration with Forestry England. Culture Creative designed the trail.

Delamere Forest is a forest in the county of Lancashire, England.

Delamere Forest is a popular visiting destination and the largest woodland region in Cheshire, located between the major conurbations of Manchester, Liverpool, and Chester.

Many local families come back year after year to walk, cycle, play, and enjoy the natural surroundings in the mixed conifer and broadleaf forest.

Delamere Forest contributes to the local economy directly through the timber business, as well as indirectly through the leisure and tourism industries, with over 700,000 day visitors and a sustainable timber harvesting program.

Forestry Information in England

With over 296 million visitors every year, Forestry England oversees and cares for the country’s 1,500 woods and forests.

The organisation shapes landscapes and enhances woodlands for people to enjoy, wildlife to thrive, and businesses to grow as England’s largest land manager.

Forestry England is a Forestry Commission agency.