Defying DeSantis, the Florida School Board extends the mask mandate for another two months.

According to WJXT, the Alachua County School Board in Florida’s Gainesville area disobeyed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order by extending the mask rule for another two months.

The school board decided Tuesday night to keep the mask requirement, which allows pupils to opt out only with a doctor’s note, in violation of DeSantis’ directive. Students can refuse to wear a mask without a doctor’s letter or medical clearances, according to a governor’s executive order signed on July 30.

The school board’s mask ban was supposed to last two weeks, starting on August 10.

During public comments at the school board meeting Tuesday, a physician stated, “For more than 500 days, I have spent every single day worried about (our children’s) safety and have struggled every single day to try to provide them what they need.” “Universal masking saves lives and slows the spread of this dreadful disease.”

According to the Associated Press, Florida’s Board of Education overwhelmingly decided on Tuesday to examine sanctions such as funding cuts for schools that disobey DeSantis’ directive.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Students in Broward County, Florida, returned to school under a mask order on Wednesday, despite threats from DeSantis to punish the school board for ignoring him.

Later Wednesday, school officials in Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties planned to address the public health initiative in the hopes of reducing illnesses in classrooms.

A task panel of medical specialists in Miami, Florida’s largest school district with 334,000 kids, suggested that students be obliged to wear masks when they return to class next week. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho agreed, and the school board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to examine the proposal.

Last week, two instructors and an assistant teacher in Broward County, the state’s second-largest district with 261,000 kids, died of COVID-19. In recent weeks, a 13-year-old student and four district staff in Miami have died from the infection, according to Carvalho.

Hospitalizations in the state have increased this week after slowing over the weekend. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals are reporting 16,721 COVID-19 patients, up from 16,521 on Tuesday. COVID-19 is found in about 55 percent of intensive care unit patients (about 3,600).

Many. This is a condensed version of the information.