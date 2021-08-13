Defy the algorithm and get the news you want, when you want it.

The Washington Newsday has a wide range of newsletters covering sports, politics, and court cases, as well as the newest news from across the city.

Our Daily Newsletter, on the other hand, aims to keep you informed by delivering all of the most important and breaking news.

Whereas social media may be a crowded and noisy place to get news, our Daily Newsletter is carefully curated to provide you a real-time snapshot of what’s going on in Merseyside, with additional Breaking News newsletters sent as the most important stories break.

The Daily Newsletter, which arrives in your inbox every morning, lunchtime, and evening, helps you cut through the clutter and get straight to the news that matter to you.

Fill in your email address in the box at the top of this story, then click the sign up button.

Click here to visit our newsletter preference center, enter your email address, and then select Echo Daily News from the drop-down menu. There are a plethora of additional options as well.

That concludes our discussion.

Allow the news to come directly to you instead of scrolling through it with your thumbs.