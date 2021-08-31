Defibrillators costing thousands of pounds were stolen from the ambulance service by paramedics.

A paramedic stole defibrillators worth thousands of pounds from North West Ambulance Service.

Scott Sutherland, 47, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court today, accusing him of stealing the pricey life-saving equipment.

After looting supplies at ambulance stations around the region, including depots in Kirkby and Runcorn, he pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and two counts of burglary.

Bully who left his mother with black eyes and shattered teeth was not sentenced to prison.

Sutherland worked for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) for nearly 25 years, according to The Washington Newsday.

Between April 21, 2017 and August 21, 2018, he stole two Lifepak 1000 defibrillators belonging to NWAS, according to one of the counts of theft heard in court.

On February 11, 2020, he burgled Runcorn Ambulance Station by trespassing into a garage near to Halton General Hospital in Palacefields and stealing two Lifepak 15 defibrillators, according to a burglary charge.

On the same day, he trespassed into a store room at Kirkby Ambulance Station in Webster Drive and took a charging station for Lifepak 15 defibrillators, according to another accusation of burglary.

On February 11, 2020, he took another Lifepak 15 defibrillator from the service, according to the court.

Sutherland, of Pearse Gardens, Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon, was dressed in a suit and tie and carrying a large knapsack when he appeared in court.

During the brief session, he simply spoke to enter his guilty pleas.

On behalf of her client, Martine Snowdon asked an adjournment for a psychological examination and a pre-sentence report.

“He’s realistic about the likely conclusion of these proceedings,” she added, adding that his wife, who lives in Plymouth, is expecting their fifth child on October 4. Any adjournment for a psychiatric report would almost certainly get us past that point. The other kids are all under the age of ten.

“My request is for the court to adjourn for a period of time adequate to allow him to remain in the family unit for a few weeks after the birth of that child.”

The reports were accepted by Judge Anil Murray, who postponed Sutherland’s sentencing until November 12.

“Summary ends,” the judge added after remanding Sutherland on unconditional bail.