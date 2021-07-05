Defiant in the face of abuse, victims of hate crimes in the city say, “I won’t let them win.”

Victims of a spate of homophobic and transphobic attacks in Liverpool since the middle of May are now speaking out about their fear and defiance in the aftermath of the attacks and a rally against LGBT+ hate crimes.

As posts outlining the violent assaults went viral online, the attacks shocked the LGBT+ community in Liverpool and across the country. One, by Josh Ormrod, has nearly 400,000 Instagram likes.

Hundreds of people turned out to protest the attacks, which were condemned by politicians.

When demonstrators marched through Liverpool city centre, Josh, a 19-year-old bisexual student who was assaulted outside Level nightclub by a man allegedly yelling homophobic slurs, was recovering at home in Derbyshire.

He said to the ECHO: “In a positive way, it’s been overwhelming. It was wild just to witness footage of the protesters.

“All of those folks, you know, they were crammed into the streets. To think that they were all there after what had happened, and that they were all fearless and felt safe enough to go and protest what was happening to us. was fantastic.”

Tyler Jones was attacked with a knife and hurled gay slurs after a night out in Liverpool city centre with his partner and their buddy Greg.

According to the ECHO, the University of Liverpool biological science graduate said: “I was terrified to go to the protest since I had never gone to one before, save from a Pride march, and I was scared that there would just be a small group of people and that something horrible would happen again.

“I couldn’t believe how many people showed there; it was a very emotional experience for me. I honestly had to fight back tears the entire time.”

“My face is mostly healed,” Josh told the ECHO in the meantime. It isn’t as visible as it formerly was. I’m still cautious and disturbed, and I expect it will take a long time for me to recover, but I’m not going to let them win. They don’t have the right to treat me like that.”

