Defendant accused of tasing Fanone allegedly discussed assassinating Vice President Joe Biden.

According to court filings, Daniel Rodriguez, a Capitol riot defendant accused of tasing Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, stated that if given the opportunity, he would assassinate President Joe Biden.

According to court records, Rodriguez allegedly made his statements on a Telegram group conversation called “Patriots 45 MAGA Gang.” Prosecutors claim that participants in the group chat promoted violence against some groups and individuals who supported the 2020 presidential election outcomes.

Participants in the group chat also pushed for the assassination of alleged communists, liberals, and government officials. Prosecutors claim that the chat conspired to harm the United States government.

Rodriguez, 38, allegedly indicated in the discussion that if given the chance, he would assassinate Biden and that he “would rather die than live under a Biden administration.”

Rodriguez was apprehended by FBI officers on March 31. Rodriguez cried repeatedly during a three-hour interrogation with agents after his detention, according to Courthouse News. He also admitted to tasing Fanone, who has now spoken out about the assault he suffered during the insurgency on January 6 and the traumatic stress he has experienced since.

Rodriguez responded, “I don’t know why I assaulted Fanone,” when questioned why he assaulted him “I’m not sure. I’m a knucklehead. Sorry for the inconvenience. I’m not sure. He’s a human being with children who isn’t a nasty person. He sounds like he’s just going through the motions of his job, and I’m an as***le.” Rodriguez also stated that he was not attempting to assassinate Fanone and that he should have shielded him.

Cecilia Valencia, Rodriguez’s attorney, has now maintained that Rodriguez’s confessions during the FBI interrogation were not voluntary. Valencia claims that FBI agents used “psychologically manipulative tactics” and failed to properly warn Rodriguez of his right to remain silent.

Rodriguez readily accepted to speak with agents, according to Justice Department attorney Kimberly Raschall, and neither asserted otherwise nor attempted to end the session.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the case’s judge, has committed to analyze Rodriguez’s interview film and make a decision on its admissibility in court.

Fanone suffered a heart attack, a severe brain injury, and a concussion during the riot. He’s been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder since then (PTSD). He claims he has been threatened with death several times for speaking out about the attack.

The riot on January 6 took place when supporters.