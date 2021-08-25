Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says Pen Farthing can leave Kabul with his rescue animals.

Former Royal Marine Pen Farthing, his animal sanctuary crew, and the 200 cats and dogs they care for will now be transported out of Afghanistan, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The charity worker from Devon had feared that he, his staff, and the rescue animals would be left behind enemy lines in Kabul yesterday, owing to an alleged refusal by the Ministry of Defense to be seen to be allowing cats and dogs to flee the country while hordes of refugees attempt to flee a country once again in the grip of the Taliban.

Farthing, who served with Plymouth’s 42 Commando and founded the animal welfare organization Nowzad while living in Exmouth, has chartered a commercial plane to return to the UK with his employees and rescue animals when donations flowed in.

He reasoned that because the animals would be held in the plane’s cargo hold, he wouldn’t be denying individuals seeking refuge a way out of Kabul, and he also volunteered to fill empty seats on the aircraft with those who had been vetted for entry into the UK.

Mr Wallace also stated on his Twitter account at 1:33 a.m. this morning that Farthing’s staff had been cleared to fly to the UK under the Leave Outside the UK Immigration Rules (LOTR), and that the Ministry of Defence had been authorized to expedite the processing of the staff’s papers “alongside all other eligible personnel” at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul.

“If he (Farthing) arrives with his animals, we will seek a place for his plane,” he continued.

“Now that Pen Farthing’s staff have been cleared to come forward under LOTR, I have directed MOD to arrange their processing with all other eligible personnel at HKIA,” said Mr Wallace’s entire tweet. If he arrives with his animals at that point, we’ll look for a place for his plane. @DefenceHQ”

Farthing, whose real name is Paul, started Nowzad 15 years ago after being “adopted” by a street dog while serving in Helmand Province.

He founded the shelter to care for abandoned street animals, but he believes it will have a bright future. “The summary has come to an end.”