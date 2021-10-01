Deeply divided Democrats fail to agree on a massive infrastructure package in the United States.

In a stunning reminder of the deep internal conflicts endangering President Joe Biden’s program, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pulled a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to secure enough support from her own MPs.

The California congresswoman had promised to introduce the bill in the lower house after it passed the Senate with bipartisan backing, with moderates eager to give Biden an easy victory on one of the largest spending bills in history.

Progressives, on the other hand, said they would reject the measures if the centrists did not agree to an even larger $3.5 trillion social spending program that Biden is portraying as the cornerstone of his strategy to restructure the US economy.

The ultimatum forced Pelosi to choose between bringing the infrastructure package to the floor, where it is unlikely to pass due to Republican opposition, and risking the wrath of moderates by announcing a delay.

Pelosi didn’t immediately respond, but the White House promised to bring the feuding factions back to the table on Biden’s two-pronged proposal first thing on Friday.

Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, said in a statement that “a great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than we have ever been.”

“However, because we are not yet there, we will require some additional time to complete the task, beginning first thing tomorrow morning.”

Throughout a day of heated discussions in Congress and the White House, the chance of the infrastructure bill becoming law appeared to be out of reach, with no consensus on the contents or recommended ticket price for the massive social welfare program known as “Build Back Better.”

Republicans who supported the infrastructure package in the Senate, including former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, issued a statement saying they were “disappointed” by the setback but remained optimistic that the bill would finally pass.

A long day in Washington began on a more positive note as Congress sent Biden a stopgap bill with bipartisan support to avoid a damaging government shutdown at midnight – when the fiscal year ends.

It was a rare display of cross-party cooperation that highlighted the Democratic leadership’s battle to overcome bitter infighting within its ranks.

After signing, the president remarked in a statement, “There’s so much more to accomplish.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.