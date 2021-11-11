Deep-Sea Bigfin Squid ‘Ghostly’ Filmed Nearly 8,000 Feet Below the Ocean’s Surface

A deep-sea squid with tentacles spanning up to 20 feet was filmed off the southeast coast of the United States, and witnesses described the monster as “ghostly” and “alien-like.”

NOAA Ocean Exploration’s stunning film was captured as part of the organization’s Windows to the Deep 2021 trip. This has been commemorated with a series of remotely operated vehicle dives that have been taking place since October 26. The project will come to a close on November 15th.

Even though the ocean covers over 70% of the Earth’s surface, only 20% of it has been mapped. The Mariana Trench’s Challenger Deep, which is nearly 35,000 feet below the ocean’s surface, is the world’s deepest known point.

On November 9, a bigfin squid was filmed. The team observed a plant on a rocky shelf at a depth of over 7,700 feet during the dive off the west Florida coast. The squad notices a squid in the distance and follows it as the camera pans back.

One of the team members is currently trying to estimate the size of the bigfin using paired lasers, according to Michael Vecchione, a zoologist with the NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service National Systematics Lab and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. It was an adult, he said. “The largest bigfin reported was roughly 21 feet in total length, but most of that is in the incredibly long arms and tentacles; the squid’s body length was only a foot,” Vecchione added.

Only a dozen observations of bigfin squid (genus Magnapinna) have been published. There have been further, unreported sightings, according to Vecchione, but only perhaps a dozen more. It’s quite rare to get a picture of a bigfin squid on film.

