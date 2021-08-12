Deep Dive: How the University of Phoenix Contributed to the Popularization of Online Learning

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, which required the necessity for online learning, the disruptive shift that conventional education previously so vehemently opposed has finally reached all corners of the globe. Whether it’s Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, or Berkeley, they’ve all used online learning to support one of society’s most important aspects: education. While the media promotes the benefits of e learning as if all kids are returning to school, countries such as Australia, India, and significant areas of Africa are closing down again. This could suggest that, for the time being, online learning will be the preferred option for more students than ever before – at least as it evolves.

Pioneers are the ones who prepared the path for the rest of the business to eventually accept and embrace a new phenomena. More information on the University of Phoenix’s pioneering effort to make education easy, affordable, and accessible to everyone may be found below.

John Sperling, Ph.D., a Cambridge-educated economist, lecturer, and entrepreneur, created the University of Phoenix in 1976. Dr. Sperling recognized that an ever-widening gap between the skillsets obtained by college graduates and the skillsets sought by industry was occurring as a result of obsolete education practices. The market required something different than what was being taught to students.

In addition, a quickly changing industry, technological breakthroughs, shifting views, and changing demographics forced higher education institutions to reconsider their teaching and instructing strategies. Dr. Sperling also recognized that higher education was not accessible to everyone, particularly working individuals juggling career and family obligations.

Dr. Sperling and his team pioneered education innovations meant to enable working adults effectively advance in their jobs, in order to fulfill his commitment to giving adults with the higher education needed to address these concerns and to extend access. The University of Phoenix was formed to that goal, and it was regionally approved. The University now has over a million alumni, despite the fact that it was founded decades ago.

Benefits and Resources

Students at the University of Phoenix are taught by experienced teachers with an average of more than a decade of teaching experience and more than 25 years of professional experience. You can have your on-the-job experience evaluated for credit and transfer qualified college education credits to save time and money when you enroll.

You have the option of enrolling in a degree program that interests you when you enroll at University of Phoenix.