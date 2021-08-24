Dedicated to the Hillsborough mother who found her voice in the fight for justice.

Following the Hillsborough disaster, a Hillsborough mother who became a forceful voice in the fight for justice has received heartfelt tributes.

Steven Robinson, Rose Robinson’s son, was one of the 97 Liverpool fans who were murdered in the 1989 accident.

As she campaigned for truth in his memory, his death turned her from a quiet housewife into a key player in the campaign for truth.

The 79-year-old passed away earlier this month, only weeks after receiving a bladder cancer diagnosis.

Her family expressed pride in the way she fought to make those guilty accountable today.

Tracey Robinson told The Washington Newsday about her mother in action, saying, “She was fantastic.” She was a strong advocate for our Steve and the other families.

“She went from being quite timid as a child to wanting to marry and have children, and then something inside her thinking just snapped.

“There was this housewife who had never been trained in public speaking and was doing it really well.”

Steven was just 17 years old when he traveled from his Crosby home to Hillsborough to watch Liverpool FC play Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final.

The young bus mechanic was known as Jack the Lad, and he modeled his appearance after the Fonz from Happy Days and Danny from Grease.

When word of the crush on the Leppings Lane terrace reserved for Liverpool fans emerged, Rose and her husband Bernie flew to Sheffield right away, touring local hospitals before visiting Hillsborough Stadium, where they discovered a photo of their beloved son among the victims.

Tracey described the family’s agony at the time, saying, “They got home at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning and our lives were never the same after that.”

“Everyone was in a daze; none of us could believe what had happened.

“Hillsborough became a huge part of all of our lives, but mum was the one who brought us all together. My mother’s resilience was the glue that held our family together.”

Rose was furious in the aftermath of the incident. “The summary has come to an end.”