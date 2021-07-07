Declan Rice’s £100 million transfer war with Manchester United and Chelsea

Liverpool have been connected with a number of players as they look to strengthen their Premier League title hopes this summer.

Last season, the Reds had a dismal attempt to retain their title, as a slew of ailments forced them out of contention as early as January.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, on the other hand, was able to clinch Champions League football, implying that new signings will be made at Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate has already joined the team ahead of pre-season training, but who else is on the way this summer?

We take a look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability to them…

Zielinski, Piotr

According to rumors, Liverpool is ready to compete with Manchester City for Piotr Zielinski.

The 27-year-old has made 239 appearances for Napoli in five seasons with the club, with the playmaker assisting on 19 goals last season as Napoli competed in the Champions League.

City are thought to have expressed an interest in signing the midfielder this summer, while Liverpool are also said to have made an enquiry about the Polish international.

The midfielder’s future at Napoli is unknown, giving Liverpool the perfect opportunity to sign him this summer.

The playmaker was a member of Poland’s dismal Euro 2020 squad, which was eliminated in the group stages.

Despite the criticism for his lackluster performance this summer, Liverpool are claimed to be undaunted, as Zielinski’s style of play is said to be loved by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool could discover a more cost-effective option in Zielinski than the other speculated deal, Saul Niguez.

Malen, Donyell

Donyell Malen has been granted freedom to speak to other teams by PSV Eindhoven, according to reports.

“That’s how football works, especially at PSV. Every year, we lose one or two good players,” PSV coach Roger Schmidt remarked.

“I’ve known for a long time that Donyell and Denzel are on their way out. If they do decide to stay, that’s fantastic. However, we must prepare ourselves (for the possibility) of having to play without both next season.”

Liverpool can expect the Eredivisie's major teams to operate on a buy low, sell high basis.