Declan Macey could return to Emmerdale after Jamie Tate’s death, according to fans.

After swerving out of the path to miss Chas Dingle, Jamie was last seen behind the wheel as his car sank to the bottom of the lake.

In an early scene, the police expressed doubts about Jamie’s ability to survive the tragedy, but Gabby refused to give up hope and was exploring his whereabouts on the show.

However, supporters believe Jamie will return with Declan, the previous owner of Home Farm, after he departed the Dales following the unintentional death of his nephew Robbie Lawson.

With Jamie in difficulty, it’s not impossible that he’s faking his own death, as his mother Kim did before him, to avoid the impending marriage to Gabby and family feuds, according to the Daily Star.

Fans who believe Declan and Jamie are working together filled Twitter with their suspicions, with one tweeting, “#Emmerdale will Jamie Tate and Declan Macey turn up together?”

“I enjoyed him on Emmerdale and wouldn’t mind seeing him again,” someone else said. Maybe he and Kim could get together!”

“He can always come back to Emmerdale because they never found a body,” added another, while a fourth said, “Bring him back, adored him!”

One fan couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Jamie and Declan’s stories, writing, “Are they aiming for the same [storyline]they did years ago when Declan did a disappearing act from the river and reappeared in the future?”

“It’s incredible how they constantly manage to flee dripping wet with no car or hiding place!

“How do they handle it if bank accounts can be checked to see if they’re active?”

And it wouldn’t be that far-fetched, given that actor Jason Merrells recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the “s***” predicament of being an actor between gigs.

“Staring at a phone that won’t ring,” the Emmerdale star said on Twitter. I’m awaiting a job. “I’ve been doing this for almost 25 years.” “The summary comes to an end.”