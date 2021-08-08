Decisions made by Xherdan Shaqiri and Harvey Elliott could reveal the next Liverpool transfer target.

As the start of the new Premier League season approaches, Liverpool still has a lot of items on its summer to-do list, with many of them connected to transfer incomings and outgoings.

Due to the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds were anticipated to sign a midfielder, as he was Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted performer after missing only one game due to injury.

Many fans would also like to see the club pursue the signing of a forward who can assist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with Diogo Jota’s arrival last year serving as an excellent example.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool will tackle their must-do list, but their pre-season preparations, as well as different transfer reports, may point to the path that the club will take.

Harvey Elliott has spent the bulk of preseason in a central midfield role as a no.8 for Klopp, and he’s done well, with his most recent appearance coming against Bologna on Thursday.

Still only 18, the Englishman – who is also a homegrown player – has a bright future ahead of him, and Klopp and his coaching team may believe him good enough to stay at Anfield this season.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s immediate future is also uncertain, though, unlike Elliott, the Swiss international might depart Liverpool in the coming weeks as the club looks to raise roughly £15 million for his services.

Decisions involving those two left-footed players might have a significant impact on the squad; Shaqiri’s departure, along with Elliott’s transfer to no.8, would leave Salah with few options in attack.

Salah would be Liverpool’s only left-footed player, forcing the club to look for a replacement, maybe in the form of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, who has been linked with a move to Merseyside this summer.

Bowen isn’t the most popular player linked with a move to Anfield, but he’s left-footed and might provide a strong alternative as Salah’s deputy, with Elliott moving to midfield and Shaqiri resuming his career at a different club.

As a result, Liverpool would cover their costs.