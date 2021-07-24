Decades after the child was found dead, a convicted sex offender was charged with the murder of an 8-year-old boy.

More than 30 years after an 8-year-old kid was found dead in Georgia, a 56-year-old convicted sex offender has been arrested in the case.

Roswell police reported Friday that James Michael Coates was brought into custody without incident after a traffic stop while riding in an Uber on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, the Woodstock, Georgia citizen was arrested on various charges, including murder and aggravated child molestation, after DNA evidence allegedly tied him to the 1988 homicide of Joshua Harmon.

The arrest occurred five months after the boy’s family agreed to have his remains exhumed in the hopes of uncovering further evidence. This year, authorities conducted more testing at the crime scene, and the results allegedly tied Coates to the murder.

At a press conference, Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said, “This was a tragedy that no family should have to go through.” “The death of Joshua and the fact that his killer went unpunished for so long is unfathomable.”

Conroy continued, “When you have something as horrible as the kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old, it hooks into your heart and it’s something you don’t want to give up.”

Harmon’s parents reported him missing on May 15, 1988, when he failed to return home for supper. Two days later, the kid was discovered dead in a wooded area near his apartment complex in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell. Coates was a resident of the same apartment building at the time, according to investigators.

According to the New York Daily News, the child was viciously abused and strangled during the investigation.

The crime was investigated thoroughly by Roswell detectives and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, but the case remained unsolved.

According to WSB-TV, “investigators routinely revisited the case in pursuit of justice for Joshua and his family during the subsequent years, and evidence was continually re-examined to keep pace with developing leads and advancing technology.”

According to the outlet, Coates was charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, luring a kid for indecent purposes, false imprisonment, cruelty to children, concealing another’s death, and tampering with evidence. He remained in custody on Friday.

Coates was previously convicted of child molestation twice, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for events that occurred in 1990 and 1993. According to Georgia Department of Corrections statistics, he served two decades in prison before being released in 2013.

Harmon’s family expressed gratitude to investigators after Coates was apprehended. Brief News from Washington Newsday.