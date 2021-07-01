Death threats have been made against Love Island star Chloe Burrows.

Chloe chose to recouple with Aaron Francis in scenes that aired on Wednesday night, leaving Shannon single.

As a result, the contestants were notified that Shannon would be ejected from the show.

The hatred directed at marketing executive Chloe, 25, has terrified her family, according to her family.

“We hate to introduce ourselves under such awful circumstances, but we’ve had enough after just three episodes,” her friends and family said on her Instagram account.

“We all have thick skin, but the level of trolling Chloe has been subjected to is revolting.

“We awoke this morning to yet another DM (see following tale) asking Chloe to commit suicide – there have been HUNDREDS.”

“Have the deaths of Sophie, Mike, and Caroline taught us nothing?” the statement asked, referring to the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon, who was found dead at the age of 32 in June 2018, Mike Thalassitis, who took his own life at the age of 26 in March 2019, and show host Caroline Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 last year.

“On top of that, individuals are bombarding her inbox with threats to kill her.” People… this is a GAME SHOW with a monetary prize!

“We understand the anguish around @shannonsinghh’s eviction – we’re in the same boat!”

“She didn’t deserve to leave the villa so early, but Chloe doesn’t deserve to DIE because Shannon had to leave!” She will have had no idea what the consequences of her decisions would be before she made them.

“We are not gullible.” We are well aware that this message will not put a stop to trolling.

“Every piece of advise we get is to ‘ignore it’ and ‘block the trolls,’ but it isn’t always that simple. We hope this serves as a gentle reminder to some of you to #BeKind x.”

Ahead of the return of the series, ITV published its duty of care protocols for contestants, who will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions on their return home and will also receive training on the impact.