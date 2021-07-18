Death and dancing, parties and protests have all been part of Liverpool’s LGBT+ community throughout the years.

The LGBT+ scene in Liverpool has seen numerous ups and downs throughout the years. Bars and nightclubs open and close. Generations of people have been dancing and dying. Murder and savage beatings are on the rise. Protests and partying are both common. Acceptance and secrecy.

Lavinia has seen, lived, and experienced it everything.

The 62-year-old Wrexham-born drag queen has been a fixture in Liverpool’s LGBT+ scene for almost four decades. She’s been a DJ at GBar, the gay club that started it all, for over 20 years.

Lavinia described what it was like for homosexual people in Liverpool in the 1970s, when meeting other gay men in toilet stalls was sometimes the only option to avoid police searches.

“When I was younger, you’d go throughout the city with your mouth shut,” she explained. You didn’t say anything to anyone. Then you’d go into one of the few clubs, and to get inside it, you’d have to go down a half-mile-long bloody boardwalk.

“You didn’t just open the doors and say, ‘Oh look, a gay bar.’ Because of the crowds at the front, you often exited the club through a different door. People calling you names because you’re gay.”

Lavinia described the clubs 45 years ago, when she was 17 and first visited a lesbian bar in Liverpool. Stevie’s, with a red light on the door, is tucked away down Wood Street.

Or Sadie’s, which was situated above a biker bar and had the landlady hanging out the kitchen window, shouting, “What do you want?” every time they rang the doorbell.

Shaun McKenna, 56, a drag queen and psychic bingo fanatic who has played for years in The Lisbon bar and Superstar Boudoir on Stanley Street, has been on the scene almost as long.

Shaun, from Anfield, began dressing in drag in his mid-teens when he realized he had a higher chance of getting into city centre bars and clubs dressed as a woman. He is also known as Lady Sian, Lady Seanne, and Lady Shaun. People had always assumed he was a girl.

