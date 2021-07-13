Dean Gaffney, the star of EastEnders, has become a grandfather at the age of 43.

He revealed that Chloe, one of his twin daughters, had recently given birth.

Dean, who played Robbie in the Walford serial, posted a photo of himself with his new granddaughter, Mimi, on Instagram.

Dean is seen holding Mimi, who was born on July 7, in his arms in the adorable photo.

He expressed himself as follows: “I am overjoyed to report that I am now a GRANDFATHER. I can’t believe my baby is now a mother, and to say that I am proud is an understatement. You’re going to be fantastic parents, Chloe and Declan.

“My lovely granddaughter Mimi, welcome to this crazy world.”

He said, ” “Mimi, the baby, was born on July 7, 2021…

7 lbs. 14 oz. Just wanted to express my gratitude to everyone ahead of time.

“I know I don’t appear old enough to be a grandfather, much less a father!”

With his ex-girlfriend Sarah Burge, the actor has twin daughters, Chloe and Charlotte.

Dean and Sarah divorced in June 2015 after 22 years of dating.

Dean is well recognized for his stint on I’m a Celebrity… in 2006.

I Have to Get Out of Here!

Dean eventually finished sixth in the jungle.