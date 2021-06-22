Deals on Shark, Oral B, Fitbit, Echo Dot, Nintendo Switch, and more on Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Amazon Prime Day 2021, one of the largest annual online sale events, has begun, with savings available in every department.

Many people look forward to Amazon Prime Day, which features offers available only to Prime members.

This year’s yearly event continues till June 22 at 11:59 p.m.

Until then, expect lower costs on household appliances like vacuum cleaners, irons, and televisions, as well as apparel, cell phones, and even computers.

Amazon is also giving bargains on lawn mowers, garden furniture sets, and much more for those eager to freshen up their gardens in preparation for summer.

As day two progresses, we’ve compiled a list of the greatest Amazon Prime Day offers that are still available.

4K Ultra HD Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (was £49.99, now £26.99)

Bosch UniversalVerticut 1100 Electric VertiCutter – was £229.99, now £146.49

Oral-B Genius 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush – was £279.99, now £69.99

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker (was £89.99, now £61.49) with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial

Complete Feeding Set by Tommee Tippee – was £159.99, now £53.99

Shark ICZ160UK cordless vacuum cleaner (was £399.99, now £229.99)

Nintendo Switch neon with three games, previously £321.99, is now £299.99.

4th generation Amazon Echo Dot – was £49.99, now £24.99

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, which was formerly £159.99, is now £89.99.

Shark NZ801UKTSB vacuum cleaner – was £379.99, now £183.99

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which was formerly £119.99, is now £79.99.

JVC Fire TV Edition 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £499.99 now £399

The entire list of Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals can be seen here.