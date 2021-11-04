Deals on Amazon Fire TV Sticks for less than £20 are available now.

Before this year’s Black Friday sale, a number of Amazon device bargains have been accessible.

Thanks to these latest Argos discounts, Amazon’s popular Fire TV stick can now be purchased for a fraction of the price.

The Amazon 2020 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote is available for £16.99 instead of £29.99, while the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD With Alexa Voice Remote 2021 is available for £26.99 instead of £49.99.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K With Alexa Voice Remote 2021 sans HD is also available for £21.99 instead of £39.99 at Argos.

The Fire TV Sticks come with everything you’ll need to get started viewing right away.

They provide rapid app launches and Full HD streaming.

What offers are available and when is Amazon Black Friday UK 2021?

Ask Alexa to search, start, and control content by pressing and holding the Voice button.

Easily find and watch thousands of movies, TV shows, apps, and games. Alexa can also perform tasks such as playing music, answering queries, reading the news, checking the weather, and setting alarms.

Users can watch TV in brilliant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD With Alexa Voice Remote 2021.

The following are some of the new stick’s features:

Dolby Atmos audio for home cinema: With support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on selected material and compatible home audio systems, scenes come to life.

Stream hundreds of thousands of movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Now, Disney+, and other services, as well as listen to millions of songs. It’s possible that you’ll have to pay a subscription charge.

With subscriptions to BT Sport, Eurosport, Sky News, and others, you may watch live TV, news, and sports. ITV Hub, All 4, PlutoTV, YouTube, and others all offer free streaming options.

Alexa Voice Remote allows you to search for and launch content using only your voice. With preset buttons, you can easily access your favorite apps. One remote controls both power and volume.

Ask Alexa to check the weather, dim the lights, see supported live camera feeds, play music, and more from your connected smart home. “The summary has come to an end.”