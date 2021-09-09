Dealers were apprehended while transporting £16K worth of crack cocaine.

Three drug dealers were apprehended in the act of snatching more than £16,000 worth of crack cocaine.

During a police raid on the flat near Moorfields Train Station, one dealer tried to cover his tracks by feverishly smashing evidence.

A court heard that two males were located at the flat with a 16-year-old schoolboy who had been used to carry out the drug transaction.

Devere Ogungboro, 31, and Mohamed Awad, 35, who were both present at the flat, were not regarded to be the ones who exploited the kid, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor James Coutts said police officers forced access to a flat in Moorfields, off Dale Street, on March 3 at around 1pm.

“As officers entered the property, Mr Ogungboro sought to conceal something with his right hand,” according to Mr Coutts.

It turned out to be a Nokia phone, and officers also uncovered a “huge lump of white crystallized substance,” which turned out to be crack cocaine.

According to Mr Coutts, there were also individual wraps of the powder lined up on the table while it was being bagged.

Ogungboro, Awad, and a 16-year-old kid were all arrested when they arrived to the flat.

The court heard that when being apprehended, Ogungboro attempted to shatter a different phone.

The court heard that 117.88 grams of crack cocaine, worth £16,770, was discovered.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified due to his age, was sentenced to a year of custody and training at Liverpool Youth Court yesterday.

He was “considered to have been exploited,” according to the court, although Mr Coutts stated that it was not the Crown’s position that Ogungboro and Awad were the ones using him.

Mr Coutts stated that Ogungboro has five convictions for 15 offenses and was also the subject of a gang injunction enforced by the civil courts at the time of the offending.

Awad had seven prior convictions for a total of ten offenses, including a six-year sentence for conspiring to grow cannabis.

In January of this year, he was freed on a conditional discharge for this offense, and he must now serve the remainder of his prison sentence in addition to the one he received today.

In defending Ogungboro, Tom Watson stated he had a “very.Summary ends.”