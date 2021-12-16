Dealers in EncroChat planned to saturate Merseyside with Class A narcotics.

Two men from Knowsley were sentenced to prison for conspiring to supply and distribute Class A and B narcotics throughout Merseyside.

They were apprehended as part of Operation Venetic, which sought out criminals after the “EncroChat” mobile encryption technology was decrypted.

After being identified as the user of the ‘loftyhail’ account, David Pinnington, 39, was detained at his house in Rushey Hey Road, Kirkby.

On the same day, David Blackburn, 29, of Springvale Close, Kirkby, was detained after being recognized as the user of the’super.biking’ handle.

Both people are suspected of working together and with others to supply Class A (cocaine and heroin) and Class B (cannabis) drugs across Merseyside.

Pinnington and Blackburn admitted to being part of a cocaine conspiracy.

Pinnington was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison today (Thursday) at Liverpool Crown Court, while Blackburn was sentenced to eleven years.

“These two males are the latest to be arrested as part of our continuing investigation into the supply of Class A and B narcotics on Merseyside,” Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh said afterwards.

“Not only have we disrupted a supply chain, but we’ve also eliminated a massive amount of drugs meant for our streets and beyond.”

“We’ve had a lot of success arresting and convicting people, and we’ll keep doing it.”

“I would encourage anyone with knowledge about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so that we can take appropriate action.”

Anyone with information should anonymously contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.