‘Deal With the Consequences’: The Internet Supports the Family’s Opposition to the ‘Groomzilla’ Brother.

A woman turned to Reddit for advice on how her brother would react if she and her family couldn’t attend his destination wedding.

Her grandmother, parents, brother, aunt, and younger brother’s girlfriend were unable to attend owing to “many valid reasons,” she explained.

To minimize disappointment, MarthaStewart.com recommends that before arranging a destination wedding, make sure the couple’s “VIPS,” such as family and closest friends, are able to attend. According to the website, about half of the people invited to a destination wedding will be able to attend.

Her grandparents were too old, her mother is battling breast cancer and her father looks after her, and her older brother and aunt are both doctors with busy schedules who must be “extra cautious.”

She said that she and her brother’s fiancée were either very pregnant or had a child, thus the trip was out of the question.

She said that the rest of the family either couldn’t afford it or couldn’t take two weeks off work.

On the Reddit discussion board, “”Am I The A*****e,” posted a lady using the handle throwawaynotafan, claiming that despite her attempts to explain the matter to her brother months prior, his reaction was: “[Our] wedding, our rules.” Don’t come if you don’t like it “she penned

“We asked to be able to help in any way we could,” she said, “but their attitudes changed a few weeks before the wedding, and we [were]told they’d rather go low contact because we weren’t coming to the wedding, which indicated we didn’t support their marriage.”

She claimed she “begged” her brother to allow her pay for the bridesmaids’ dresses, but he refused, saying he didn’t want her money and instead wanted her at the wedding.

“I explained to him that his wedding was four days before my due date. Instead of blocking me, he screamed at me, calling me a spoiled entitled brat.” She claimed he had similar outbursts with other family members, leading to their father cutting off contact with his son.

The family learned after the wedding that the mother, who had been battling breast cancer, had only six months to survive. The household. This is a condensed version of the information.