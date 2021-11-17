“Deal With It,” an inebriated mother of a choking baby told a restaurant employee.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested after passing out at a Florida restaurant while caring for a 1-year-old child who seemed to be choking.

After deputies discovered Ariel Yvonne Hope of Miramar passed out at a restaurant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged her with child neglect.

According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, police were summoned to a restaurant at 10 Harbor Blvd. about 3:28 p.m. Monday on reports of a very intoxicated person.

Deputies on the scene tried many times to wake Hope awake and ask her questions. She told the officers that she and her infant were from “Miramar,” a city hundreds of miles southeast of Destin, near Miami.

The arrest record obtained by WGNO stated, “The Defendant seemed to be highly inebriated to the point she was unable to take [care]of herself, let alone a one-year-old infant.”

Hope was apparently unable to stand without the assistance of the cops at the restaurant. She was unable to “rationally answer questions” asked by the cops due to her condition.

Hope was served four vodka shots, according to a restaurant staff who watched the entire incident. She also gave Hope a cherry for her baby.

Hope gave the youngster the cherry. When the baby started choking, the suspect turned to the employee and told her to “F****** deal with it,” according to a statement on Facebook from the sheriff’s office.

Hope then fell to the deck while carrying the infant in her arms, according to the witness.

The witness allegedly took the infant from Hope’s arms and cared for him until deputies arrived at the restaurant, according to the police.

Despite the fact that it was around 60 degrees outside and there was a “cold breeze,” the toddler was only dressed “in a thin single layer of clothing,” according to deputies.

Hope is charged with felony child neglect without serious bodily damage. According to court documents, she is being held at the Okaloosa County Jail on a $2,000 bail.

A Florida couple was charged with child neglect earlier this year after their toddler overdosed on cocaine. The toddler had discovered a spoon that had cocaine residue on it and had put it in his mouth. The child was saved by the emergency crew who administered three doses of naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medicine.