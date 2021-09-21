Deaf woman allegedly refused service at Dunkin’ Donuts because she was “heartbroken”: “It Hurts.”

After allegedly being refused service at a restaurant because she is deaf, a 32-year-old lady in Los Angeles, California, said she was “hurt” and “heartbroken.”

Shannon Heroux, a North Hollywood lady, cried as she recalled the incident, which occurred inside a Dunkin’ Donuts in the Encino neighborhood, in videos she shared on TikTok, CBS 2 Los Angeles said.

“I was deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly dea I have a cochlear implant, but I wasn’t wearing it at the time,” Heroux stated in the video, which has over 11 million views and over 2 million likes since it was posted last week.

She went on to say, “I’ve never been refused service before, and that hurts.”

The Uber driver stated she urged the cashier and manager to lower their masks so she could read their lips or write down what they were saying, but they refused.

“He didn’t believe me,” I explained. “You could see it in his body language,” Heroux said, adding that she and the manager were separated by plexiglass and 6 feet away during the conversation.

“’I can’t hear you,’ I kept saying. I’m sorry, but I can’t hear you. I’m going to have to lip read.’ He was adamant about not writing anything down. She went on to say, “He refused to take off his mask.” “And then, before I knew it, I asked, ‘Are you going to take my order?’ and he either answered no or shook his head no.”

A week after the incident, Heroux claimed she was still digesting it and the anguish had not dissipated. She described herself as “very befuddled” and “heartbroken.”

Because I’m deaf, I was denied service at a Dunkin Donuts. I want to raise awareness about how this is not acceptable. The first part of the video.

Heroux claimed that this was not the first instance of its kind during the pandemic, and that she had reached her “breaking point.”

“I’ve been discriminated against throughout this pandemic, and it’s past time for someone to act. I’ve had it with Target, Costco, the grocery shop, Walmart, and now Dunkin’ Donuts. “I’ve had enough,” she declared in a TikTok follow-up video.

Please watch Part 1 to gain a better understanding of what transpired and to help raise awareness for the deaf community. #pandemic

According to Yahoo News, Dunkin’ Donuts has reached out to Heroux and has been “extremely remorseful” while employees sought to resolve the “problem.” Heroux has also been reached out to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.