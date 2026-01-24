Deadly Shooting by US Immigration Agent Sparks Protests in Minneapolis

Federal immigration officers fatally shot a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis on January 23, marking the second fatal shooting involving US Border Patrol agents this month. The incident has ignited tensions in the city, with protests erupting in response to the growing presence of federal agents in Minnesota.

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Border Patrol agents opened fire when the man approached them with a handgun and two fully-loaded magazines. The officers reported acting in self-defense. Authorities identified the man as a 37-year-old white resident, believed to be a US citizen. Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated the man was a legal gun owner with no criminal record, but his identity has not been released.

Social Media Footage and Growing Tensions

Social media footage captured a chaotic scene on a snow-covered street, showing individuals in tactical vests and masks struggling with the man. As shots rang out, the man fell to the ground. Moments later, additional shots were heard. Tear gas was deployed by federal agents to disperse a crowd of onlookers who gathered at the scene.

The shooting occurred just a day after a massive protest involving over 10,000 people in Minneapolis, with locals expressing anger over the ongoing federal immigration operations ordered by President Donald Trump. Protesters have been particularly vocal about several incidents involving federal agents, including the recent killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old American woman, and the detention of a US citizen taken from his home in his underwear. A five-year-old child was also reportedly detained by federal agents.

Following the shooting, President Trump defended the actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers involved in the incident. In a statement on Truth social media, he asserted that the gunman was armed and posed a significant threat to the officers. Trump also questioned the local police’s involvement in the incident, alleging that they had been instructed to stand down while ICE agents had to protect themselves.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the shooting, calling for an immediate end to federal immigration enforcement operations in the state. “How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” Frey said at a press conference. The state governor, along with two US senators, echoed calls for federal agents to leave Minnesota.

The situation has raised alarm among local officials, with Chief O’Hara urging residents to stay clear of the area. He described the scene as “volatile” and asked for the public’s cooperation in maintaining peace. The nearby Minneapolis Institute of Art closed for the day due to safety concerns as tensions mounted.

In the midst of rising unrest, Vice President JD Vance visited Minneapolis on Thursday to show support for immigration officers. He called for local leaders and activists to help de-escalate tensions, emphasizing that ICE was fulfilling its mission to detain individuals in violation of immigration laws.