De La Salle Academy should remain open, according to a community rally.

A community gathering in Liverpool called for a public discussion on the future of one of Merseyside’s most recognized schools.

Past and present students, as well as future students, retired instructors, and school personnel, gathered to celebrate De La Salle School Academy in Croxteth’s 97th birthday.

On Thursday evening, Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne, who has recently become a founding governor at De La Salle, hosted an event at Queen of Martyrs Club in Croxteth.

“The turnout was tremendous,” Mr Byrne told The Washington Newsday, “and I was happy to hear so many impassioned statements about what the school represents to so many individuals.” Previous students, former instructors, members of the school’s facilities employees, and a future student shared encouraging stories.

“We wanted to gather to commemorate De La Salle’s 97th anniversary because having something in our town that has done so much good for so many people is extremely important.”

“When I put out a public call for students to share their De La Salle tales, the response was enormous, and the range of replies was astounding. Hong Kong business leaders, heart surgeons, NHS personnel, famous journalists, lawyers, barristers, teachers, and many other successful people were among those who reached out.

“I intended to use my political clout as an MP to accomplish what I could, which is why I sought to join the board of De La Salle governors.”

“The school is on the verge of closing, and if we lose De La Salle, a free school could take its place, but the new school would lack De La Salle’s connections, history, and status.”

“We’ve had a history of letting things slide in this city, and we can’t do it with De La Salle.” It’s critical that De La Salle remains open for the sake of our community. It has excellent facilities.

