De Blasio is accused of misusing his security detail and racking up $300,000 in expenses while running for President.

The city’s Department of Investigation (DOI) announced on Thursday that Mayor Bill de Blasio “misused” his security detail for personal and political reasons.

The Department of Investigation initiated an investigation into the mayor’s employment of the detail in August 2019. Inspector Howard Redmond, who is in charge of the de Blasio family’s security detail, “actively impeded and sought to thwart this inquiry, impeding DOI’s efforts to gather the complete facts regarding these allegations,” according to the DOI report issued Thursday. De Blasio allegedly employed officers from the NYPD Intelligence Bureau’s Executive Protection Unit (EPU) to transport his 2020 presidential campaign staffers, according to the 49-page investigation, “indicating a use of NYPD resources for political reasons.” New York City spent $319,794 on a security detail to transport campaign members, according to the DOI. According to the report, De Blasio has not reimbursed the city for these costs.

The mayor’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publishing.

Throughout interviews with the DOI, de Blasio stated repeatedly that he was never given any guidance on how to employ a security detail appropriately during his administration.

De Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, told the DOI that they hired security detail based on their common sense and past government expertise. According to the report, they both understood that they would be protected at all times and that “the security detail could not be employed for personal or political purposes other than accompanying them to such events.”

According to the newspaper, De Blasio stated that anytime he had issues regarding his security detail or how to deploy EPU members, he would go to the NYPD, who “had to determine how their personnel would function.”

However, according to the DOI study, the NYPD did not have any documentation, general written policies, or procedures indicating that the department provided instructions to the mayor or his officials regarding the use of EPU resources.

EPU personnel also drove mayoral staff employees to their homes, among other places, and assisted them in running errands for the mayor on several occasions. Members of the security detail were also asked to transport. This is a condensed version of the information.