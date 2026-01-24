DCI Investigates Lawyer’s Death at Meridian Equator Hospital

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a homicide investigation into the death of lawyer Chris Mwenda at Meridian Equator Hospital in South C, revealing shocking details of a medical cover-up. The 32-year-old advocate died after what was supposed to be a routine procedure, but the truth that emerged from the autopsy has cast serious doubts on the hospital’s account.

On December 18, 2025, Mwenda walked into the hospital with complaints of mild stomach discomfort. He was in high spirits, texting friends, and seemed hopeful about his appointment. But hours later, he was dead, with the hospital attributing his death to complications during an endoscopy that had supposedly been performed. The autopsy, however, paints a very different picture.

The Shocking Autopsy Findings

According to Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor, the post-mortem uncovered a disturbing set of findings. Contrary to the hospital’s claims, there was no evidence that an endoscopy had ever been carried out on Mwenda. The procedure, which was supposed to be routine, never occurred.

Instead, Mwenda’s cause of death was revealed to be hypoxia, caused by severe respiratory depression. In simpler terms, he stopped breathing, and no one intervened in time to save him. The toxicology report further indicated a dangerous overdose of Propofol, a powerful anesthetic, which had been administered without the necessary monitoring to ensure his safety.

Additionally, the autopsy revealed signs of forceful and repeated intubation attempts, which is consistent with panic in the operating theatre as doctors scrambled to revive a man who had overdosed. The trauma to his tongue and trachea suggests a desperate and chaotic effort to restore his airway after the dangerous sedation.

The Alleged Cover-Up

The DCI has now turned its focus to the hospital’s records, suspecting a deliberate attempt to cover up the truth. The discrepancies between the clinical notes and the forensic evidence are glaring, with the hospital’s documentation falsely claiming that an endoscopy was performed when, in reality, it never took place. A source from the DCI has called it “not just negligence; this is a crime scene.”

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has joined the growing chorus of voices demanding accountability for Mwenda’s death. A representative vowed, “We will not let Chris become just another statistic of medical malpractice.” This case has sparked outrage, particularly in Kenya, where private healthcare is often considered a standard of quality, leaving the public shaken by the stark reality that a young, vibrant professional could be lost to gross medical errors.

As the investigation continues, questions are mounting over the safety protocols in Kenya’s private medical sector. With a growing number of people seeking treatment at private hospitals, the tragic case of Chris Mwenda underscores the need for stronger oversight and accountability in a system that many trust with their lives.